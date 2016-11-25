Law Iceland (country) takes on Iceland (supermarket chain) over trademark Add to ...
Iceland has taken legal action against British supermarket Iceland Foods over the chain's trademark registration for the word "Iceland", asking the EU Intellectual Property Office to invalidate it. Craig McCulloch reports.
