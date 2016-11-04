Economy IMF warns Africa: cut deficits, raise taxes Add to ...
Nov. 04 2016
Struggling with the weakest growth in two decades, sub-Saharan Africa should consider increasing taxes and removing subsidies to improve economic growth, according to the IMF. David Pollard reports.
Reuters |
