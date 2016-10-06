Law India call centre staff held over U.S. scam Add to ...
Video: India call centre staff held over U.S. scam
Oct. 06 2016
Police in India say they've arrested 70 call centre workers accused of tricking Americans into sending them money by posing as tax officials. Paul Chapman reports.
