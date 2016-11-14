Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Reuters
The Indian government raises the cap on cash withdrawals at banks to calm public anger over the abolishment of large currency notes, which was aimed at tackling the cash-only black economy but resulted in long lines at ATM machine. Angela Moore reports.

