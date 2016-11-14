Asia India raises cap on cash withdrawals to ease public anger Add to ...
Video: India raises cap on cash withdrawals to ease public anger
Nov. 14 2016
The Indian government raises the cap on cash withdrawals at banks to calm public anger over the abolishment of large currency notes, which was aimed at tackling the cash-only black economy but resulted in long lines at ATM machine. Angela Moore reports.
