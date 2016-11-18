Currency India's farmers bear the brunt of cash crunch Add to ...
Video: India's farmers bear the brunt of cash crunch
Nov. 18 2016
Millions of small Indian farmers are struggling to buy seeds and fertilizer to sow key summer crops due to a cash crunch caused by the government's radical move to remove 500 and 1,000 rupee notes from circulation. Eve Johnson reports
