Nov. 10 2016
Indians struggle to pay for basics goods like food and fuel and wonder how to get hold of their cash, after India suddenly withdraws 500 and 1,000 rupee notes from circulation in a bid to flush out money hidden from the tax man. Hayley Platt reports
Reuters |
