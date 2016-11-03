Banks ING, SocGen give markets surprise boost Add to ...
Nov. 03 2016
Upbeat earnings from eurozone banks give European stock markets a surprise boost - Societe Generale rising more than 5 percent and ING Groep up 3.8 percent after the results. Credit Suisse, however, seen trailing its rivals on trading revenues over the third quarter while upping its litigation costs. Ivor Bennett reports.
