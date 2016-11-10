Markets Investors exuberant as Trump signals less austerity Add to ...
Nov. 10 2016
European stocks have risen to two week highs following extraordinary gains in Asia and the United States, as exuberance shot through markets and reversed initial dives in reaction to Donald Trump's U.S. presidential victory. Sonia Legg reports
Reuters |
