Is TPP dead after Trump vows to pull out?
Video: Is TPP dead after Trump vows to pull out?
Nov. 22 2016
An Asia-Pacific trade deal stands almost no chance of working now that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has pulled the plug on it, proponents of the pact say, opening the way for China to assume the leadership mantle on trade. Sonia Legg reports.
Reuters
