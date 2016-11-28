Week ahead Italy votes, OPEC meets as risk keep coming Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Italy votes, OPEC meets as risk keep coming
Nov. 28 2016
After a year of huge shocks to the market, investors' nerves will be tested twice more in the coming week as OPEC debates an oil output cut and Italy provides the first of several upcoming major European electoral tests. Ciara Lee reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
After a year of huge shocks to the market, investors' nerves will be tested twice more in the coming week as OPEC debates an oil output cut and Italy provides the first of several upcoming major European electoral tests. Ciara Lee reports.