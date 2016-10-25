Europe Italy's Monte Paschi aims for swift turnaround Add to ...
Video: Italy's Monte Paschi aims for swift turnaround
Oct. 25 2016
Italy's third-largest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, will write down bad loans, lay off a tenth of its staff and raise 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in an overhaul that could shape the fortunes of the country's wider banking sector. Hayley Platt reports.
Reuters |
Show Description
