Deals Janus to merge with Henderson Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Janus to merge with Henderson
Oct. 03 2016
Janus Capital of the U.S. agreed to a $6-billion merger with Britain's Henderson Global Investors. As Fred Katayama reports, the deal may spark merger speculation.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Janus Capital of the U.S. agreed to a $6-billion merger with Britain's Henderson Global Investors. As Fred Katayama reports, the deal may spark merger speculation.