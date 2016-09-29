Retail Japanese retailer Uniqlo aims to tap into Toronto's 'unique style' Add to ...
Video: Japanese retailer Uniqlo aims to tap into Toronto's 'unique style'
Sep. 29 2016
Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo is set to open two stores in Toronto. Uniqlo Canada COO Yasuhiro Hayashi says the company wants to learn from Toronto consumers before looking to expand elsewhere in Canada.
