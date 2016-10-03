Economy Japan's business confidence remains flat Add to ...
Oct. 03 2016
Confidence among big Japanese manufacturers was flat in the three months to September and service-sector sentiment worsened to its lowest in nearly two years. As Hayley Platt reports, the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey is another sign of how fragile the country's economic recovery is.
Reuters |
