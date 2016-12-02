Economy U.S. jobless rate hits nine-year low Add to ...
Video: U.S. jobless rate hits nine-year low
Dec. 02 2016
November payroll numbers reflect continued strength in the U.S. labor market. Jobless rate drops to a surprise nine-year low. Jeanne Yurman reports.
