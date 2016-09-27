Market Call Tonight: Top Picks from Industrial Alliance's John DeGoey Add to ...
Sep. 27 2016
John DeGoey, portfolio manager, Industrial Alliance Securities shares his top picks: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All-Cap Index ETF, iShares India Index ETF & BMO Emerging Market Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF.
