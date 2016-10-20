Market Call Tonight: Top Picks from Stephenson & Co.'s John Stephenson Add to ...
Video: Market Call Tonight: Top Picks from Stephenson & Co.'s John Stephenson
Oct. 20 2016
John Stephenson, president and CEO of Stephenson & Company Capital Management, shares his top picks: Pembina Pipeline Corp, Shake Shack (short) and Guess? Inc. (short).
