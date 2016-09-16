Retail LVMH still 'old school' despite Apple hire Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: LVMH still 'old school' despite Apple hire
Sep. 16 2016
Luxury goods group LVMH poached Ian Rogers from Apple exactly one year ago. But as Rosanna Philpott reports, he has made little visible impact as he struggles to change the mindset of existing management.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Luxury goods group LVMH poached Ian Rogers from Apple exactly one year ago. But as Rosanna Philpott reports, he has made little visible impact as he struggles to change the mindset of existing management.