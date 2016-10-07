Tech Makeover plan boosts recall-hit Samsung Add to ...
Makeover plan boosts recall-hit Samsung
Oct. 07 2016
Shares in Samsung Electronics have jumped to a record high after activist investor Elliott Management submitted unsolicited proposals for a radical corporate makeover at the world's biggest smartphone maker. But, as Sonia Legg reports, the news came as the tech giant faces fresh claims of problems with its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.
Reuters
