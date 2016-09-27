Markets Markets see Clinton win in debate Add to ...
Video: Markets see Clinton win in debate
Sep. 27 2016
World shares swung higher and the Mexican peso surged more than two per cent as investors awarded the first U.S. Presidential debate to Democrat Hillary Clinton over Republican Donald Trump. Ivor Bennett reports.
