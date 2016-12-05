Markets Markets shrug off Renzi defeat Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Markets shrug off Renzi defeat
Dec. 05 2016
The euro and Italian shares recover from an initial slump after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says he will resign following defeat in a constitutional reform referendum, as investors bet against an immediate snap election. Ciara Lee reports
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
The euro and Italian shares recover from an initial slump after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says he will resign following defeat in a constitutional reform referendum, as investors bet against an immediate snap election. Ciara Lee reports