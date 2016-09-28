Market Call Tonight: Top Picks from LDIC's Michael Decter Add to ...
Video: Market Call Tonight: Top Picks from LDIC's Michael Decter
Sep. 28 2016
Michael Decter, President and CEO of LDIC Inc., shares his top picks: Mettrum Health, Clearwater Seafoods and AGT Food and Ingredients.
