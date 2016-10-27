Tech Microsoft reveals new Surface, Windows features Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Microsoft reveals new Surface, Windows features
Oct. 27 2016
Microsoft launches a new desktop computer, redesigned laptop, and a free update to its Windows operating system. Jeanne Yurman reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Microsoft launches a new desktop computer, redesigned laptop, and a free update to its Windows operating system. Jeanne Yurman reports.