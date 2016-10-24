Tech Microsoft to raise U.K. prices after pound plunges Add to ...
Microsoft to raise U.K. prices after pound plunges
Oct. 24 2016
Microsoft plans to increase prices for some enterprise services by up to 22 percent in Britain following the plunge in the pound. As Sonia Legg reports, it's likely to hit thousands of companies and government departments who rely on its cloud and software products.
