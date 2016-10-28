Money Monitor Should you get a pre-nup? Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Should you get a pre-nup?
Oct. 28 2016
With high Canadian divorce rates, a pre-nuptial agreement can help individuals emerge from breakups financially unscathed. Two lawyers explain why a pre-nup or marriage contract – which can be signed after a wedding – is important.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
CP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
With high Canadian divorce rates, a pre-nuptial agreement can help individuals emerge from breakups financially unscathed. Two lawyers explain why a pre-nup or marriage contract – which can be signed after a wedding – is important.