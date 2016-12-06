Europe Monte Paschi rescue at risk after Renzi referendum Add to ...
Video: Monte Paschi rescue at risk after Renzi referendum
Dec. 06 2016
A 5 billion euro rescue plan for Italian bank Monte dei Paschi is hanging by a thread after Renzi's heavy referendum defeat tipped the country into political turmoil. Ciara Lee reports.
