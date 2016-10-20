Earnings Nestle cuts sales outlook as growth disappoints Add to ...
Nestle has become the latest company to be hit by the global slowdown affecting food manufacturers after posting its weakest underlying sales growth in more than a decade. As Hayley Platt reports, the Swiss food giant has cut its outlook for the year.
