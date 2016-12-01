Money New British bank notes falls foul of vegetarians Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: New British bank notes falls foul of vegetarians
Dec. 01 2016
Britain's new plastic five-pound notes have fallen foul of thousands of people who object to the use of animal fats in their manufacture. As Hayley Platt reports, an online petition against the notes has received support from more than 116,000 so far.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Britain's new plastic five-pound notes have fallen foul of thousands of people who object to the use of animal fats in their manufacture. As Hayley Platt reports, an online petition against the notes has received support from more than 116,000 so far.