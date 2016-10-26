Economy New cash shortage adds to Zimbabwe's woes Add to ...
Video: New cash shortage adds to Zimbabwe's woes
Oct. 26 2016
Zimbabwe's fragile economic situation is lurching towards fresh depths amid indications that United States dollar denominations are disappearing from circulation. Hayley Platt reports.
Reuters |
Show Description
Zimbabwe's fragile economic situation is lurching towards fresh depths amid indications that United States dollar denominations are disappearing from circulation. Hayley Platt reports.