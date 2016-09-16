Retail Nordstrom opens in Toronto as department store battle heats up Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Nordstrom opens in Toronto as department store battle heats up
Sep. 16 2016
U.S. retailer Nordstrom is continuing its Canadian roll-out, opening its latest location in downtown Toronto as the department store battle heats up. BNN’s Catherine Murray reports from the grand opening at Toronto’s Eaton Centre.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
BNN Video |
Show Description
Show Description
U.S. retailer Nordstrom is continuing its Canadian roll-out, opening its latest location in downtown Toronto as the department store battle heats up. BNN’s Catherine Murray reports from the grand opening at Toronto’s Eaton Centre.