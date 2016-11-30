Energy North Dakota protesters defy order to leave Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: North Dakota protesters defy order to leave
Nov. 30 2016
Protesters trying to stop construction of a pipeline near Native American land say they will defy an eviction order issued by North Dakota's governor. Conway Gittens reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Protesters trying to stop construction of a pipeline near Native American land say they will defy an eviction order issued by North Dakota's governor. Conway Gittens reports.