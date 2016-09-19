Trade Obama enlists bipartisan support for TPP passage Add to ...
Video: Obama enlists bipartisan support for TPP passage
Sep. 19 2016
Obama engages Ohio Governor John Kasich, a high-profile political foe, and other bipartisan support, to help press Republicans to approve the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal before he leaves office in four months. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
