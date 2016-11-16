Euro zone Obama says Greece cannot take more austerity Add to ...
Video: Obama says Greece cannot take more austerity
Nov. 16 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama has said he will continue to stress to Greece's European partners that austerity alone could not help the country emerge from crisis and that debt relief was necessary along with reforms. Sonia Legg reports.
