Video: OECD predicts global growth, for now

Global growth will pick up faster than previously expected in the coming months as the Trump administration's planned tax cuts and public spending fire up the U.S. economy. The OECD's twice-yearly Economic Outlook estimated global growth would accelerate from 2.9 percent this year to 3.3 percent in 2017 and reach 3.6 percent in 2018. Laura Frykberg reports.