Economy OECD predicts global growth, for now Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: OECD predicts global growth, for now
Nov. 28 2016
Global growth will pick up faster than previously expected in the coming months as the Trump administration's planned tax cuts and public spending fire up the U.S. economy. The OECD's twice-yearly Economic Outlook estimated global growth would accelerate from 2.9 percent this year to 3.3 percent in 2017 and reach 3.6 percent in 2018. Laura Frykberg reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Global growth will pick up faster than previously expected in the coming months as the Trump administration's planned tax cuts and public spending fire up the U.S. economy. The OECD's twice-yearly Economic Outlook estimated global growth would accelerate from 2.9 percent this year to 3.3 percent in 2017 and reach 3.6 percent in 2018. Laura Frykberg reports.