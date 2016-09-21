OECD cuts Canadian GDP outlook amid warning on low global rates Add to ...
OECD cuts Canadian GDP outlook amid warning on low global rates
Sep. 21 2016
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has slashed its Canadian growth forecast by half a percentage point amid a warning the global economy is stuck in a 'low-growth trap.'
