United States O'Hare airport workers plan holiday season strike in Chicago Add to ...
Video: O'Hare airport workers plan holiday season strike in Chicago
Nov. 21 2016
Up to 500 airport workers at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, one of the world's busiest airports, say they're ready to strike after Thanksgiving if they don't see an increase in wages and healthcare benefits.
Reuters |
