Oct. 28 2016
France's Total and Italy's Eni have both reported profit pain from low oil prices and there's no sign of an end to the agony. As Ciara Lee reports, oil prices have been heading for the biggest weekly losses in six weeks as doubts emerge that there won't be an output cut big enough to curb a global glut.
