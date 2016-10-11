Energy Oil goes off the boil after output cut doubts Add to ...
Video: Oil goes off the boil after output cut doubts
Oct. 11 2016
Oil has fallen back from one-year highs, knocked by concern that a production cut by the world's largest exporters might not be enough to erode a two-year old global surplus of unwanted crude oil. Hayley Platt reports
Reuters
