Energy Oil jumps on OPEC cut hopes Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Oil jumps on OPEC cut hopes
Nov. 30 2016
Oil prices jumped as some of the world's largest oil producers gathered in Vienna to agree on a production cut that could be bigger than expected. But as David Pollard reports, a failure to reach agreement would be a return to form for OPEC members.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Oil prices jumped as some of the world's largest oil producers gathered in Vienna to agree on a production cut that could be bigger than expected. But as David Pollard reports, a failure to reach agreement would be a return to form for OPEC members.