Sep. 28 2016
The Liberal government is giving the go-ahead to the $11.4-billion Pacific NorthWest LNG project. Now it's up to to Malaysia's Petronas and its partners to decide whether it can handle the 190 conditions attached to the approval. BNN's Jameson Berkow has more.
