Ottawa will impose a provincial carbon tax in October
Sep. 19 2016
With Ottawa set to impose a carbon tax on the provinces in October, Michele Robitaille, Managing Director at Guardian Capital says she thinks it's important to have a cohesive carbon tax system.
