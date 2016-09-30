Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Reuters |
Electric car prototypes and plans are set to dominate the Paris auto show as the Volkswagen diesel scandal and falling battery costs persuade executives and investors that plug-in vehicles are ready to go mainstream. But, as Ivor Bennett reports, not every major automaker chose to go this year.

