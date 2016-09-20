Rewards Five tips on how to maximize loyalty programs Add to ...
Sep. 20 2016
Air Miles has recently drawn backlash – and even a class-action lawsuit – for changing the expiration date of the program’s loyalty points. For many Canadians, this has raised the debate of whether retailers’ loyalty programs are even worth the hassle. CTV’s Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid shares her tips on how to navigate them.
