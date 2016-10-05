Economy PMI: Euro zone business growth slows in September Add to ...
There are more worries about the euro zone's economic recovery. As David Pollard reports, surveys show near-stagnation in German services put the brakes on overall private sector growth in September and euro zone business activity expanded at its weakest rate in almost two years.
