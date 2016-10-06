Profit slowdown at Wal-Mart Add to ...
Video: Profit slowdown at Wal-Mart
Oct. 06 2016
The world's largest retailer is forecasting that profit and capital spending will be flat next year as it boosts investment in e-commerce to better take on Amazon. Fred Katayama reports.
