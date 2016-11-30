Mining Quake hits Poland copper mine Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Quake hits Poland copper mine
Nov. 30 2016
At least two miners are dead and six are missing after an earthquake hit the Rudna copper mine in southwestern Poland. Rough cut (no reporter narration).
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
At least two miners are dead and six are missing after an earthquake hit the Rudna copper mine in southwestern Poland. Rough cut (no reporter narration).