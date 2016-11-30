Banks RBS fails stress test: BoE outlook "challenging" Add to ...
Nov. 30 2016
Royal Bank of Scotland says it will cut costs and sell loans to boost capital levels after failing this year's Bank of England stress test of seven British lenders. As Hayley Platt reports, Bank Governor Mark Carney also warned of a "challenging" outlook for Britain's financial system.
Reuters |
Show Description
