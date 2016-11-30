Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

Video

Banks RBS fails stress test: BoE outlook "challenging" Add to ...

SHARE

Replay
Reuters |
Show Description
Royal Bank of Scotland says it will cut costs and sell loans to boost capital levels after failing this year's Bank of England stress test of seven British lenders. As Hayley Platt reports, Bank Governor Mark Carney also warned of a "challenging" outlook for Britain's financial system.

More from this section

Editor's Picks

Globe Shows »
Amazing Space
Take a look inside innovative Canadian workplaces
Careers
Put your best foot forward with our expert advice
Inside Jobs
Profiles of innovative small businesses
Carrick Talks Money
Rob Carrick takes the guess work out of your money issues.
Nik on Numbers
Pollster Nik Nanos crunches the numbers in Canadian politics
Portfolio Checkup
Experts share their advice portfolios of real individuals
Investor Clinic
John Heinzl helps you understand the complex world of investing
Market View
Insights on developing market news