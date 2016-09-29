Market Call Tonight: Top Picks from Sprott's Rick Rule Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Market Call Tonight: Top Picks from Sprott's Rick Rule
Sep. 29 2016
Rick Rule, President and CEO of Sprott U.S. Holdings Inc., shares his top picks: Ivanhoe Mines, Altius Minerals Corp. and Alterra Power Corp.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
BNN Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Rick Rule, President and CEO of Sprott U.S. Holdings Inc., shares his top picks: Ivanhoe Mines, Altius Minerals Corp. and Alterra Power Corp.