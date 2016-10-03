Economy Rising demand drives up euro zone activity Add to ...
Oct. 03 2016
Manufacturing activity in the euro zone picked up last month as demand increased from both within and outside the currency bloc, driving factories to increase head count, a survey shows. As Sonia Legg reports, German manufacturing growth accelerated to a three month high.
Reuters |
