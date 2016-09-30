Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Rogers Communications said it will halt the print publication of Flare, Sportsnet, MoneySense and Canadian Business and move online in January. Other publications, including Chatelaine and Maclean’s, will see reduced publication frequency

