Rogers to kill print editions of four magazines Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Rogers to kill print editions of four magazines
Sep. 30 2016
Rogers Communications said it will halt the print publication of Flare, Sportsnet, MoneySense and Canadian Business and move online in January. Other publications, including Chatelaine and Maclean’s, will see reduced publication frequency
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
BNN Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Rogers Communications said it will halt the print publication of Flare, Sportsnet, MoneySense and Canadian Business and move online in January. Other publications, including Chatelaine and Maclean’s, will see reduced publication frequency